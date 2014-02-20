Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Diabetes Support Group

If you are diagnosed with diabetes, having the support of others is an important piece of successfully managing the disease.

“I don’t care how long you’ve had diabetes…you always have questions and you always need help,” said Joyce Deane, a diabetes patient.

Deane has Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed 15 years ago and has been attending the support groups offered by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital ever since.

“We discuss what we eat and how to make our diet better,” said Deane. “We also will bring recipes for one another and share what we’ve tried.”

From the expert’s point of view, the conversation among patients is an important part of managing diabetes well.

“I think it’s important to hear from other people and share ideas,” said Barbara Martin, RN, NP, CDE, Sentara Martha Jefferson Diabetes Education. “No two types of diabetes are exactly the same. It’s as individualized as the person so people come up with different ideas of how to manage things.”

The support group is held once a month and the focus is truly based on what patients need.

“We just like to hear what’s on their mind and talk about those issues,” said Martin.

“It helps to keep us focused and it keeps us up on the new items that may be useful for us like new medication and the different types of pumps available,” said Deane.

The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from noon until 1 p.m. at the Outpatient Care Center at Pantops. There is no cost to attend and anyone is welcome to join.

