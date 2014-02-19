Indicted Ex-VA Governor Seeks Evidence Order

Indicted Ex-VA Governor Seeks Evidence OrderPosted: Updated: Mar 05, 2014 03:59 PM
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell says evidence turned over by prosecutors in his public corruption case is incomprehensible.
In court papers filed Wednesday, defense lawyers say the government has produced a mountain of computerized documents "in a chaotic format riddled with errors." They say it's the digital equivalent of dumping 5 million loose-leaf documents on the floor.
The lawyers are asking a federal judge to order prosecutors to immediately fix the problem. The government has not yet responded to the motion.
McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, are charged in a 14-count indictment with accepting more than $165,000 in loans and gifts from the former CEO of a dietary supplements maker in exchange for helping promote his company's products. They have pleaded not guilty. A trial is set for late July.
