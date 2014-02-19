Quantcast

VSP: Kevin Quick Death Officially Homicide Investigation

Posted: Updated: Mar 05, 2014 11:25 AM

Virginia State Police now say the death of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick is officially a homicide investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police are still not releasing the official cause of Quick's death.

Quick's body was found near the Fluvanna County, Goochland County line nearly a week after he disappeared on January 31 . Several suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, but no one has been charged with killing Quick.

Investigators say more charges are pending.

