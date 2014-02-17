Memorial Service Held for Waynesboro Police Reserve Capt. Kevin Quick

Monday, family, friends and fellow officers said their final farewell to Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick. A public memorial service was held Monday morning at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Hundreds came out to pay tribute to Quick. His fellow officers say despite his presumably violent end, they want to continue his legacy of service and compassion.

"Those who knew him will miss his smile, his willingness to care for those around him, and his zest for life,” said Capt. Mike Martin of the Waynesboro police.

"He had a servant's heart,” said Chaplain Dennis Westover.

"Everything is going to be OK because Kevin will always be with us in spirit and memory,” said Chief Mike Wilhelm of the Waynesboro Police Department.

His newborn daughter Gabriella and others who knew and loved Quick never had the chance to say goodbye.

"I can tell you that this is not something I ever thought I would've been doing at any point in my career,” said Wilhelm.

Quick disappeared on January 31. His body turned up a week later in Goochland County. Although investigators have charged several suspects in connection to his death, no one has been charged yet with his murder.

Officers hope to remember his story and let go of the final dark chapter of Quick's life.

"I started out being very angry. I was angry that someone had taken one of my officers, I thought, how dare they? How dare they hurt one of my officers and bring pain and suffering to my law enforcement family, and to Kevin's family? But then I stopped, and I thought, this is not what Kevin would want us to do,” said Wilhelm.

Loved ones describe him as a deeply compassionate person who had an unforgettable and genuine nature.

"Let us not allow anger and vengeance to steal Kevin Quick from our collective memory. Instead let's rejoice in who Kevin was. Let's embrace the memory of his character and be blessed to have had him in our lives,” said Martin.

Captain Quick dedicated more than 1,700 volunteer hours to the Waynesboro Police Department. His father Ron, who also served on the reserve unit for decades, died just last year.

A private funeral for Quick's family and friends was held in Afton followed by burial in Nellysford.



NBC29's Alana Austin, Matt Talhelm and Tara Todd contributed to this article.