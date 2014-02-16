Public Memorial Planned for Kevin Quick

Family and friends of murdered Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick are paying their final respects during a private visitation at a Staunton church Sunday evening.

Law enforcement from across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are preparing to lead Kevin Quick's final patrol home.

Funeral services are set to start Monday morning with a public memorial in Charlottesville.

Community members have the chance to come and pay tribute to Quick's life.

Waynesboro police say they are holding the service in the University of Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena because they don't want anyone to be left out.

Monday's funeral for Quick is taking place in three parts, starting with a memorial service at 10:30 in the morning on the floor of the arena. Waynesboro police are expecting a large crowd.

This is the first time in more than 30 years that a member of the Quick family is not part of the police department's active force.

Quick's colleagues are planning to stand by his side the entire day.

"On Kevin's final patrol, we will be with him every step of the way, until he is laid to rest," said Sgt. Brian Edwards. "That is our duty to our fallen comrade and we're going to have enough people there and make sure that he is not alone."

UVA police anticipate an increase in traffic around the arena Monday morning. There are no planned road closures for the service, but officers will be controlling traffic signals to help with traffic.

The memorial service will be followed by a private service and burial for Quick at the family's church.

Waynesboro police are planning to help cover the costs of this funeral with contributions through a foundation.

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release

Captain Kevin Quick Funeral Arrangements

VISITATION: Sunday February 16, 2014 (5-8pm) This is closedto the media. Location: Cornerstone Church of Augusta 1156 Tinkling SpringRd, Staunton, VA 24401

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday February 17, 2014 (10:30am). Themedia will have a staging area on the first tier of seats near Section 107 ofthe John Paul Jones Arena. Sergeant Thomas Molnar of the Virginia State Policewill be handling media relations for the Waynesboro Police Department duringthe memorial service. Location: John Paul Jones Arena 295 Massie Rd,Charlottesville, Virginia 22903

General Public: Please park in the designated parking areaat John Paul Jones Arena. Once the Memorial Service at John Paul Jones Arenahas concluded, we would politely ask that you do NOT follow the processional tothe gravesite. The Quick family wishes to have a private service and burial forKevin at their family church and the size of the church and gravesite will not accommodatea large gathering.

Emergency Services Vehicles: Please park in the designated parkingarea at John Paul Jones Arena. For those law enforcement agencies planning toattend Reserve Captain Kevin Quick's memorial service on Monday, February 17,the Waynesboro Police Department is respectfully asking that immediatelyfollowing the Memorial Service all uniformed emergency services personnel lineup in a single file line on both sides of the road beginning at the backservice entrance of John Paul Jones arena off of Copley Road. Honor Guard teamsare asked to begin lining up at the back entrance of John Paul Jones Arena atthe intersection with Copley Road. Representativesfrom the University of Virginia Police Department will be coordinating this effort.We would also ask that all personnel salute as the hearse passes by.

FAMILY SERVICE AND INTERMENT: Immediately following theMemorial Service for the Quick family and Waynesboro Police Department personnelonly. This is closed to the media.

Memorial donations may be made to the Waynesboro PoliceFoundation 250 S. Wayne Ave. Suite 102, Box 3 Waynesboro, VA 22980 or online athttp://www.waynesboropolicefoundation.com