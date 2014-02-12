Funeral Arrangements for Captain Kevin Quick Announced

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release



Captain Kevin Quick Funeral Arrangements



VISITATION: Sunday February 16, 2014 (5-8pm) This is closed to the media. Location: Cornerstone Church of Augusta 1156 Tinkling Spring Rd, Staunton, VA 24401



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday February 17, 2014 (10:30am) Media will be staged in a designated area that has not been determined as of this date. Location: John Paul Jones Arena 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903



General Public: Please park in the designated parking area at John Paul Jones Arena. Once the Memorial Service at John Paul Jones Arena has concluded, we would politely ask that you do NOT follow the processional to the gravesite. The Quick family wishes to have a private service and burial for Kevin at their family church and the size of the church and gravesite will not accommodate a large gathering.



Emergency Services Vehicles: Please park in the designated parking area at John Paul Jones Arena. Once the service has concluded, we are asking that all emergency services vehicles only follow the Virginia State Police to the intersection of Route 250 and Route 151. Emergency services vehicles will line up and park along the side of Route 250 up to the intersection with Route 151. We ask that you activate your emergency lights, and salute the funeral processionas it passes and turns left down Route 151. Once the hearse, family members, and Waynesboro Police Department personnel have turned left onto Route 151, the procession will be dismissed. The Quick family wishes to have a private service and burial for Kevin at their family churchand the size of the church and gravesite will not accommodate a large gathering.



FAMILY SERVICE AND INTERMENT: Immediately following the Memorial Service for the Quick family and Waynesboro Police Department personnel only. This is closed to the media.