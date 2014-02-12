Waynesboro Police Foundation Assumes Management of Quick Reward Fund

Waynesboro Police Foundation Press Release

The Waynesboro Police Foundation, Inc. is assuming management of the funds donated to the “Kevin Quick Reward Fund,” which will hopefully elicit information that will assist the death investigation, that is presently being conducted by the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Also, the Foundation has created the “Kevin Quick Memorial Fund” as a means to assist Kevin’s family in covering costs associated with his funeral. Money contributed to either of the above funds that is not used for the stated purposes will be combined and placed into a trust fund for Kevin’s four month old daughter, Gabriella Rose Quick, from whom he was tragically taken. The Foundation hopes this trust fund will not only represent a part of Kevin’s legacy for Gabriella, but will also assist her with the needs he will be unable to provide.

Kevin served the Waynesboro community since 1990. His selfless, dedicated service ended prematurely and tragically but his memory goes on in the work of his peers everyday. As Police Chief Michael Wilhelm said in his comments on February 7th to law enforcement officers across the nation, “I ask that you continue to honor Kevin’s memory and let this tragic loss serve as a reminder that the work we have dedicated our lives to remains unfinished.”

As the men and women of the Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro Auxiliary Police Unit continue to put themselves in harm’s way to keep you safe, we ask that you, in turn, do what you can do to provide for the successful prosecution of Kevin’s killers and assist his family while they grieve and attempt to overcome his permanent absence from their lives.

The Board of Directors of Waynesboro Police Foundation would like to acknowledge Mr. Rodney Soulsby of New Age Auto Sales for his leadership in initiating the reward fund through local business. Also, we would like to express our gratitude to Chris and Crystal Graham for their work on the Foundation’s behalf.

