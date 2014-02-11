Suspect in Kevin Quick Case Facing New Charges

One of the suspects charged in connection with the death of 45-year-old Kevin Quick is facing new felony charges.

According to court records, 20-year-old Mersadies Shelton is now charged with principal in the second degree, use of a firearm in a felony, and malicious wounding.

Shelton was arrested in Northern Virginia on February 4, along with two others, where she was charged by state police with possession of stolen property/grand larceny for the theft of Quick’s silver 1999 Toyota 4Runner.

Shelton had a hearing Tuesday morning in Louisa County that was continued and has another hearing on a stolen property charge in March.