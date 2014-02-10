Charges Connecting Suspects to Quick’s Death Dropped

Charges tying three people to the abduction and death of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick have been dropped.

Halisi Uhuru, also known as Gert Wright, Leslie Hope Casterlow, and Anthony Darnell Stokes appeared in Goochland General District Court Monday. Prosecutors decided not to pursue principal in the second degree charges related to Quick's death, but the trio still faces gang charges in connection with the Quick case.



All three were denied bond Monday.

Sunday night, Virginia State Police arrested yet another suspect in the case, 22-year-old Anthony White of Mineral. The Louisa County man is charged with one count of felony gang participation.

At least two of the suspects arrested, Uhuru and Stokes, were recently released from prison.

According to court documents, Uhuru was convicted in 2008 for gang participation, robbery and conspiracy to commit a robbery and a gun charge. The documents list his mother's address, where he lived at the time, in Waynesboro.

Stokes was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for kidnapping, weapons possession, robbery and use of a firearm in a robbery, but was released early.

NBC12 in Richmond says all of the suspects connected to the case are affiliated with the Bloods gang, but Sergeant Brian Edwards with the Waynesboro Police Department says he will not verify that information.

Edwards does say funeral arrangements for Quick are still being finalized. He says every member of the Waynesboro Police Department will be attending and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office has offered to cover the city during that time.



Uhuru, White, and Casterlow are being held at Henrico County Jail.



Statement from Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corinne Geller

On behalf of Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney Claiborne Stokes, here is the following information about this afternoon’s bond hearing for four subjects charged in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and death of Kevin W. Quick, 45, of Rockfish, Va:

Anthony L. White, Leslie Hope Casterlow, Anthony D. Stokes Jr., and Gert A.L. Wright III (aka Halisi Uhuru) appeared before a Goochland County judge this afternoon. During the course of that hearing, the charge of principal in the 2nd degree (Code of Virginia 18.2-18) against Casterlow, Stokes and Wright/Uhuru was each nolle prossed. Again – since there are still reporters inaccurately reporting this – this particular charge means these individuals were charged in connection with Quick’s death, never FOR his death.

White, Casterlow, Stokes and Wright/Uhuru were denied bond and are still being held at the Henrico County Jail each on one felony count of gang participation. In addition, on March 10, 2014, a date will be set for each individual’s preliminary hearing in Goochland County on the gang participation charge. Their appearance took place before the judge via television from the Henrico County Jail at 12:30 p.m. Monday (Feb. 10, 2014).

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. We continue to ask the public to come forward with any information they may have about Quick or any of those arrested in connection with the case.

Also, we’re not releasing cause of death at this time.