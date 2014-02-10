Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Unwanted Medication Drop Off Day – April 29

This coming Saturday, April 29, Sentara Martha Jefferson is holding its annual Unwanted Medication Drop Off day. Working in collaboration with the Albemarle County Police Department, the goal is to allow the community to safely dispose of medications they no longer need.

“Medications certainly lose their potency after their expiration date,” noted Scott Anderson, RPh, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. “But, not only do they lose their potency, some medications can become harmful after their expiration date.”

Pharmacists say, in addition to just being old, getting rid of medication that are no longer needed or used can also help avoid them getting into the wrong hands. For starters, it can help protect little children.

“As far as emergency room visits for children with accidental poisoning, it’s higher with prescription medications than it is with household cleaners and those types of things,” noted Anderson.

It can also help reduce any issues with older teens who may take medications without their loved ones knowing.

“For people under the age of 18 who have used prescription medications, the vast majority, or over 60% of those people say they get those medications from family and friends, often without them knowing so It’s important to get rid of medications you have lying around,” said Anderson.

And finally, properly disposing of medications is the right thing to do for our environment.

“Water treatment facilities are not equipped to take out the chemicals that are in prescription medications when they process the water so those medications can end up in the water tables and streams,” noted Anderson.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the campus of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.