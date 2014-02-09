Another Suspect Arrested in Kevin Quick Investigation

Another arrest has been made in the investigation of the death of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick, bringing the total up to six suspects charged in connection to the case.

State police announced late Sunday night that 22-year-old Anthony White of Mineral is now behind bars. The Louisa County man is charged with one count of felony gang participation.

Meanwhile, three other suspects charged in connection with Quick's death are due in court Monday afternoon. Halisi Uhuru, Leslie Casterlow, and Anthony Stokes are scheduled for a hearing in Goochland County. Each is charged with being a principle in the second degree in connection with Quick's death, as well as gang participation.

Mersadies Shelton, 20, and Daniel Mathis, 18, are also being charged in connection to the case. They face charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property for allegedly taking Quick's Toyota 4Runner.

State police confirmed the medical examiner has officially identified the body found Thursday in Goochland County as Quick's. However, investigators are not yet releasing the cause of death.

Monday’s hearing is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. in Goochland General District Court. State police say the defendants will not physically be in the courtroom, but appear via video link.

