Waynesboro Community Comes Together to Remember Kevin Quick

A candlelight vigil in Waynesboro celebrated the life of a veteran police reserve captain exactly one week after his family reported him missing and a statewide search began.

On Friday night, the medical examiner identified a body found Thursday in Goochland County as 45-year-old Kevin Quick. Police are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Quick’s former co-workers at Invista organized a vigil Saturday night to allow the Waynesboro community to grieve Quick’s death together.

It was a moving sight as roughly 150 people came out to pay their respects and share their memories of Kevin Quick outside the Waynesboro Police Department.

The Waynesboro community surrounded his extended family, closest friends, and even his newborn daughter.

Quick's brother, Glenn Quick, says it was touching to see how many people cared for the veteran police reserve captain.

“It was really nice. It was a bit of a surprise for us, we just got the message and stopped by,” he said. “It was really nice to hear all the kind words.”

The crowd released balloons to symbolize the 45-year-old's soul making its way to heaven.

His niece, Leah Quick, says life won't be quite the same without Quick.

“He cared about other people,” she said. “He was funny. He cared about family a lot.”

Several friends spoke about Quick and what he meant to them.

“You can all hold your loved ones tonight, you can all take that extra time to tell your kinfolks ‘Goodnight’ because this tragedy right here shows you never know what to expect in life,” Rod Soulsby, Jr. said.

Soulsby organized the reward for information on Quick's disappearance. That effort collected more than $40,000 from the Waynesboro community.

“Everybody standing here can look at each other side by side and know that Kevin made enough of an impact that all of you have stood up, that all of you take notice and that all of you have helped this family.”

The ceremony ended with an introduction of Quick's girlfriend and four-month-old daughter, now left fatherless.

“Always let the baby know what a wonderful, wonderful precious daddy she had,” Donna Hall, organizer of the vigil, said.

A cross now stands outside the police department to honor Quick's life and service.

A trust fund is being set up for Quick's daughter. The exact details are still in the works.

While five people have been charged in connection with Quick's disappearance and death, police say this is still an ongoing investigation.