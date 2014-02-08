Medical Examiner Confirms Body Found is Kevin Quick

Virginia State Police Press Release

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Friday evening (Feb. 7, 2014) that the remains discovered Thursday (Feb. 6, 2014) in Goochland County are those of Kevin Wayne Quick, 45, of Rockfish, Va. Family was notified later Friday night. We are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

The Virginia State Police extends its sincere condolences to the Waynesboro Police Department, Quick family, and Waynesboro community at-large. The Waynesboro Police Department's assistance in the ongoing investigation into Kevin's disappearance and death has been invaluable. The department's leadership, officers and investigators have demonstrated tremendous professionalism and a commitment to justice during the most difficult of circumstances.