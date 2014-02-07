3 More Suspects Charged in Kevin Quick Investigation

A total of five people are now facing charges in the Kevin Quick case.



Quick, missing Waynesboro police reserve unit captain from Nelson County, was last seen leaving his mother's home in Afton on Friday, January 31. A body found Thursday that police believe to be Quick has not yet been positively identified, but due to the amount of time Quick has been missing and the fact that he doesn't have his car with him, what began as a missing person investigation is now a death investigation.



Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller says Gert Wright, aka Halisi Uhuru, of Danville, Leslie Hope Casterlow of Manassas and Anthony Darnell Stokes of Manassas are each charged with one felony count of principal in second degree in relation to the disappearance and death of Quick and one felony count of gang participation - though police are not naming a specific gang affiliation. All three were arrested Thursday night in Prince William County.



Police are not saying which, if any of the suspects in custody, is responsible for Quick's death. NBC29's legal analyst Lloyd Snook explains the unusual charge of principle in the second degree, saying it "means we don't actually think you're the person who actually killed Mr. Quick but we think you were involved with it. You were planning it, you were a part of it but you didn't pull the trigger if it was a gunshot case."



Snook goes on to say that the charge means the person responsible for killing Quick could still be out there. Or, he says, it could be that police have all suspects in custody and just haven't yet sorted out which one is responsible for Quick's death.



"Probably what this means is they think these people were involved but that the person who actually did the killing hasn't been arrested yet, hasn't been charged yet," he said.



Casterlow, Stokes, and Uhuru are being held without bond at Henrico County Jail West. At least one of them is no stranger to the justice system - Stokes was indicted on carjacking, robbery, abduction, and use of a firearm charges when he was 19 years old. He, Casterlow, and Uhuru are all scheduled to appear in court on February 10.



To date, six individuals have been arrested during the investigation of this case, but one of them, 24-year-old Shantai Shelton, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant. Mersadies Shelton and Daniel Mathis were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property/grand larceny for the theft of Quick’s silver 1999 Toyota 4Runner. All three were arrested February 4 at a hotel in Alexandria. All three were denied bond in court on February 6. They are scheduled to be back in court on March 18.



Snook believes Mersadies Shelton and her brother Daniel Mathis may not face any murder charges, because Snook believes they would have been charged already.



Geller says no weapons related to Quick's death have been recovered, but that additional charges are pending and there may be more arrests. More than 200 tips have come in so far and Virginia State Police are continuing to ask others with information about the case to call 434-352-7128.



Virginia State Police Press Release



GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – A total of five individuals are now facing charges in connection with the disappearance and death of Kevin W. Quick, 45, of Rockfish, Va. Quick disappeared Friday night (Jan. 31, 2014) while en-route from Nelson County to Albemarle County. His personal vehicle was recovered Monday (Feb. 3, 2014) at a residence in Louisa County. Quick has served as a captain in the Waynesboro Police Department’s Police Reserve Unit for many years.



Two Albemarle County siblings, Mersadies Shelton, 20, and Daniel Mathis (aka Shelton), 18, both of the 2600 block of Barracks Road West in Albemarle County, Va., were taken into custody without incident Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2014) night. The arrests took place at a City of Alexandria hotel at approximately 11 p.m. They are each charged by state police with possession of stolen property/grand larceny for the theft of Quick’s silver 1999 Toyota 4Runner. Shelton and Mathis are still being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail on no bond.



Tuesday night a third sibling, Shantai M. Shelton, 24, was also taken into custody at the same Alexandria location on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Shelton lives at the same address as her siblings.



Thursday night (Feb. 6, 2014), with the assistance of the Prince William County Police, state police took three more individuals into custody without incident. Gert Wright (aka Halisi Uhuru), 22, of Danville, Va., Leslie Hope Casterlow, 49, of Manassas, Va., and Anthony D. Stokes, Jr., 31, of Manassas are being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail. Each is charged with one felony count of principal in the 2nd degree (18.2-18) and one felony count of gang participation (18.2-46.2).



Shortly before noon Thursday (Feb. 6, 2014), a body was discovered in a timbered area in Goochland County. State police and a Fluvanna County sheriff’s investigator were conducting a search along Old Columbia Road when they located the remains of a male adult. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification, which remains ongoing at this time.



Investigators are still asking for the public’s help and encouraging anyone with information about Quick or any of those arrested in this case to call the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or at (434) 352-7128, or any one of the assisting agencies.



The Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into Quick’s disappearance, with the assistance of the Office of the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, Waynesboro Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, FBI, Office of the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney and Office of the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

