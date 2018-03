RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has issued an order restricting the disclosure of certain documents in the public corruption case against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

U.S. District Judge James Spencer issued the protective order Thursday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the terms.

McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, are charged in a 14-count indictment with accepting thousands of dollars in gifts and loans from the former CEO of a dietary supplements company in exchange for promoting his products. The McDonnells have pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is set to begin July 28.

Prosecutors said in court papers that documents in the case may include commercially sensitive information as well as personal and banking data that is protected from disclosure by federal law.

