Search for Missing Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Focuses on Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (AP) - The search for a missing Waynesboro reserve police officer is focusing on Louisa County.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says Louisa County is the focus of Thursday's search efforts because of additional tips and the recovery of 45-year-old Kevin Wayne Quick's 1999 Toyota 4Runner near Mineral.

Geller says a reward for information leading to Quick's whereabouts has increased to $40,000.

Police arrested three siblings in Alexandria on Tuesday in connection with the investigation. Twenty-year-old Mersadies Shelton and 18-year-old Daniel Mathis are charged with grand larceny related to the theft of Quick's SUV. Twenty-four-year-old Shantai M. Shelton was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant on an unrelated charge.

Quick left his mother's home in Afton late Friday to visit his girlfriend about 20 miles away. He never arrived.

