Quick Disappearance Suspects Denied Bond

The three siblings arrested in connection with the disappearance of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick were denied bond by a judge in Louisa County General District Court Thursday morning.



Quick was last seen at his mother's house in Afton Friday night. His SUV was found Monday morning at a home in Louisa county.



State police arrested 18-year-old Daniel Mathis, 20-year-old Mersadies Shelton, and 24-year-old Shantai Shelton, at a hotel in Alexandria Tuesday night. They were charged not with abduction, but other crimes. Daniel Mathis and Mersadies Shelton have each been charged with possession of stolen property and grand larceny for the theft of Quick's Toyota 4Runner. Shantai Shelton was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant.



Police won't confirm if the three people who were arrested are the same people seen in surveillance photos released Sunday night.



The three suspects are being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.