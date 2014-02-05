Suspects Arrested in Kevin Quick Missing Person Case

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Three Albemarle County siblings have been charged in connection with the disappearance of a Nelson County man. Despite Wednesday’s arrests (Feb. 5), the search still continues for missing Waynesboro police reservist Kevin W. Quick, 45, of Rockfish, Va.Virginia State Police took Mersadies Shelton, 20, and Daniel Mathis (aka Shelton), 18, both of the 2600 block of Barracks Road West in Albemarle County, Va., into custody without incident. The arrests took place at a City of Alexandria hotel at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4). They have each been charged by state police with possession of stolen property/grand larceny for the theft of Quick’s silver 1999 Toyota 4Runner.



Daniel Mathis was also arrested on four felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants issued by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for his connection involving an on-going shooting investigation by the sheriff’s office on Feb. 2, in the 700 block of Mica Road.



Shantai M. Shelton, 24, was also taken into custody at the same location on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Shelton lives at the same address as her siblings.



All three are being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail on no bond.



Quick was last seen Friday night (Jan. 31, 2014) as he left his mother’s residence in Afton, Va. He was headed to a friend’s residence at Turtle Creek Apartments in Albemarle County, Va. He never arrived at his friend’s apartment. Quick’s abandoned SUV was recovered Monday (Feb. 3, 2014) at a residence in Mineral, Va.



Over the weekend, the 4Runner was captured on surveillance video Saturday night (Feb. 1) in Manassas, Va., along with two unidentified individuals. The same individuals were also captured on surveillance video Friday night (Jan. 31) in Fork Union, Va.



The Waynesboro business community is generously offering $30,000 as a potential reward for anyone with information that leads to Quick’s discovery.



Investigators are still asking for the public’s help and encouraging anyone with information about Quick or any one of the three Shelton siblings to call the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or at (434) 352-7128, or any one of the assisting agencies.



Quick is a white male, 6’1 in height and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and medium build. He wears contacts or glasses and has a scar above his left eye.



The Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into Quick’s disappearance, with the assistance of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, Waynesboro Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, and the FBI.



Charges/Arrested: Daniel L. Mathis was charged by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office with one felony count of unlawful shooting (18.2-51), one felony count of robbery (18.2-26/18.2-58), one felony count of use of firearm to commit robbery (18.2-53.1), malicious wounding (18.2-51); one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm (18.2-282), one misdemeanor count of recklessly handle a firearm (18.2-56.1), one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon (18.2-308); 2 felony counts of use of a firearm to commit malicious wounding. Virginia State Police charged Mathis was one felony count of grand larceny (18.2-108).



Mersadies Shelton was charged by Virginia State Police with one felony count of grand larceny (18.2-108).



Shantai Shelton was charged on one misdemeanor count each by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office with selling stolen property and obtaining money by false pretense (18.2-178)





Virginia State Police have arrested three people in connection with the disappearance of Waynesboro Police Reserve Unit Captain Kevin Wayne Quick. A trio of siblings is behind bars, charged not with abduction but other crimes. Police announced the break in the case at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.Mersadies Shelton, 20, Daniel Mathis, 18, and Shantai Shelton, 24, are being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Mathis and Mersadies Shelton face charges for stealing Quick's Toyota 4Runner. Shantai Shelton, arrested with the other two at a hotel in Alexandria Tuesday night, is facing unrelated charges at this point.Quick, 45, was last seen Friday night at his mother's house in Afton. He was headed to a friend’s house in Albemarle County but never made it. Quick's 4Runner was spotted on surveillance video Saturday night in Manassas. It was found Monday morning at a home in Louisa County.“Because of the kind of rural isolated stretch of area where the vehicle was abandoned, we have reason to believe when they abandoned the vehicle, they were picked up by another vehicle,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.Police won't say if those arrested are the same people seen in surveillance video from Manassas and Fork Union over the weekend.Search teams scoured remote parts of Fluvanna County on Wednesday, Quick's family among them, leaving no stone unturned. "It's been tough. I'm not going to lie about that. It's really, really hard. It's shocking news,” said Glenn Quick, Kevin Quick’s brother.Following an outpouring of community support, the reward for information on Quick's whereabouts has ballooned to $30,000. "We are hoping this money will be the bait that is necessary to bring forward those individuals or individual who has information,” said Waynesboro Police Department Sergeant Brian Edwards.Police also say Daniel Mathis is connected to a separate shooting in Louisa County that happened Sunday night on Mica Road.Police are still looking for Quick. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the state police tip line at 434-352-7128.