Family, Authorities Set out in Search of Missing Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain

Loved ones are doing everything they can to get answers and bring missing Waynesboro Police Reserve Unit Captain Kevin Quick home. Quick was last seen leaving his mother's house in Afton on Friday.

After days of canvassing efforts all across central Virginia - Wednesday, friends and police spent hours scouring parts of Fluvanna County for Quick. They say they say they won't stop looking until they find him and know the truth.

"It's been tough, I'm not going to lie about that. It's really, really hard. It's shocking news. It's just the worst possible case scenario that the family is going through right now,” said Glenn Quick, Kevin’s brother.

Kevin Quick, his father and brother have all worked or volunteered in law enforcement. Even though they know the drill, that hasn't made this process any easier.

"He's the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. That kind of a guy, would do anything for anybody,” said Glenn.

Childhood friends, relatives and fellow officers divided up in search of Quick Wednesday. They say they will leave no stone unturned and even ventured to remote areas of Fluvanna County.

"We just want to find him,” said Glenn.

Glenn says even though Kevin had been laid off recently from his job of 18 years at Invista, he would never just run off.

Over the weekend, they knew something was wrong when Quick missed Glenn’s birthday party and didn't show up to see his 4-month-old daughter Friday night.

"He just likes to help people, that's just his nature. You could call him any time of day or night, he would be there to help you out,” said Glenn.

The timing couldn't be worse. The Quicks are still reeling from the loss of Kevin Quick's father, Ron, last year - but the community is standing by the family who has sacrificed so much.

"The support and the messages and the phone calls - it's overwhelming and it's just phenomenal,” said Glenn.

That community support has been also been adding up in the form of cash. The reward for any information that brings Quick home has now hit $40,000.