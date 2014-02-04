Warrant Reveals Details in Search for Police Reserve Captain

Virginia State Police are asking for help finding missing Waynesboro police reserve Captain Kevin Quick as officers track down dozens of leads that have rolled in.



A search warrant reveals more details in the investigation, which police are classifying as an abduction. The warrant details 45-year-old Quick's movements Friday night before he disappeared.



Investigators used the search warrants to look for records involving Quick's severance package from Invista. He was laid off three weeks ago, and that money hasn't been accounted for yet.



Quick's silver Toyota 4Runner was found Monday morning under a carport on Cedar Hill Road in Mineral in Louisa County. State police say they combed that area but haven't said what, if anything, they found.



Quick was last seen at his mother's house in Afton Friday night. In the affidavit, investigators say Quick had texted his 4-month-old daughter's mother that he was on his way to their home in Albemarle County - but he never made it there.



Quick's cellphone was turned off just before 11 p.m. Friday and has not been turned on since. His credit card was last used Friday, and hasn't been used since.



As police investigate, the Waynesboro community is raising reward funds for information about Quick's disappearance. Rodney Soulsby Jr., the owner of New Age Auto in Waynesboro, has a background in law enforcement and says reward money could be what this case needs to get Quick home safe.



"Most people call the police department when they need assistance and in this case, the Police Department needs the public's assistance. And I just think it's the correct thing to do and the best way to give back to them," Soulsby said.



Soulsby pledged $5,000 to that reward, but other contributions from the community have raised the total to $22,500. Click here for more information on efforts to raise funds for the reward.



Now, state police want to hear from anyone who may have seen Quick's 4Runner across central Virginia. It was traced to Fork Union in Fluvanna County Friday, and then Manassas on Saturday before it was found in Louisa Monday.



Police are also trying to identify two men they want to question in this case. They have released photos of only one of the men, shown at right. Anyone with any information should call state police at 434-352-7128.



