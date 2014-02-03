Investigation of Missing Nelson Co. Man Continues

Police across central Virginia are working to find one of their own who disappeared over the weekend.

A silver SUV belonging to 45-year-old Kevin Wayne Quick of Nelson County was recovered Monday in Louisa County but the discovery raises many new questions about Quick’s mysterious disappearance.

Quick is a captain in the Waynesboro Police Department's reserve unit. He was last seen at his mother's home in Afton late Friday night. Police say he told her he was going to a friend's home in the Turtle Creek neighborhood off Hydraulic Road in Albemarle County. Quick never showed up and his family reported him missing Saturday night - launching a ground and air search from Nelson to Albemarle.

State police say the investigation has taken them to Fork Union, Manassas and now Louisa. An aviation crew flew over the route he would have taken and also did a ground search.

Sunday night state police released two surveillance photos showing a man wearing a hoodie. Investigators say they believe the person in the photos knows something about Quick's disappearance. State police spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed that they are looking for two adult males, but have only released photos showing one of them.

Police also released a surveillance photo showing Quick's vehicle. In a press release they stated, "Quick's silver 1999 Toyota 4Runner also appears in the photographs that place the vehicle in Fork Union, Va., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, and in the Manassas area Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014."

Monday afternoon, state police and Waynesboro police held a joint news conference, where they confirmed that Quick's vehicle has been recovered. The 4Runner was spotted Monday at a home in the 3600 block of Cedar Hill Road in Mineral, Va.

Police say the SUV had been abandoned and was discovered by the homeowner shortly after 8 a.m. Police say at this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence that the homeowner has a connection to the abandoned 4Runner or to Quick’s disappearance. Neighbors say it's scary not knowing who left the car there.



The 4Runner has been taken to an undisclosed location where it is going under a forensic exam.



"We're not getting into specifics at this point because obviously this is a very active crime scene. We're treating it that way at this point," Geller said. "So now we've located the vehicle, we have to locate Captain Quick."

Friends of Quick are worried his disappearance might mean another loss to a family that has already been through so much.

For decades, Quick has followed in his father's footsteps as a volunteer with the reserve unit for the Waynesboro Police Department. His father passed away just last year. Now police are hoping for the best and doing all they can to find one of their own.

Sergeant Brian Edwards of the Waynesboro Police Department has known Kevin Quick for 20 years. He says the family has a long-standing tradition of sacrifice and honor.

"The Quick family is very rooted here in the Waynesboro Police Department, and in the Waynesboro community," he stated.

Quick began volunteering in the reserve unit in 1990, taking after his dad, Ron.

"We feel the Quicks are part of our family here at the Waynesboro Police Department. That's why this is all so troubling for us,” Edwards stated.

Quick worked as a supervisor at Invista for 18 years, according to Reo Hatfield, the chief of the Waynesboro Police Department reserve unit. After his father's untimely death in 2013, Quick was doing all he could to start fresh and move forward.

"And he was very excited about being able to find a new job, and taking on a new challenge, and then also being able to share that time with the Police Department while he was off," he stated.

But now that Quick's vehicle was found in Louisa and investigators are searching for two unidentified men, friends and family can't help but brace for the worst.

"The fact that someone would take him involuntarily or would want to hurt him - it just makes no sense. And that's why we're hoping this will come to a positive resolution for his mother and his siblings," Edwards said.

The Waynesboro Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Prince William County Police, and the FBI are all assisting in this investigation.

Local businesses are offering a reward of $8,000 for information leading to Quick’s whereabouts. If you have any information, call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on your cell.