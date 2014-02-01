Johnson, Weber lead VCU past Richmond, 81-70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Melvin Johnson and Briante Weber each scored 14 points to lead six players in double figures and Virginia Commonwealth beat city and Atlantic 10 Conference rival Richmond 81-70 Saturday, the Rams' 16th consecutive home victory.





Weber added five steals to become the school's career leader, and Treveon Graham scored 13 points for the Rams (18-4, 6-1). They led 34-22 at halftime and never let the Spiders closer than six in the second half in front of a raucous sold out Siegel Center.





Kendall Anthony scored 31 points and Cedrick Lindsay 21, including 18 in the second half, for Richmond (14-8, 4-3). For most of the second half, they did nearly all the Spiders' scoring, accounting for 37 of their 39 points in one stretch.





Richmond used a 12-2 run early in the second half to pull within 40-34 with 15:53 to play, but VCU coach Shaka Smart called a timeout, the Rams regrouped and promptly scored the next six points.