Attorney Requests Change of Venue for Randy Taylor Murder Trial

The attorney for the man accused of abducting and killing 17-year-old Alexis Murphy is requesting a venue change for the upcoming trial.



Michael Hallahan filed the motion last week in Nelson County Circuit Court. Murphy has been missing from Nelson was last seen August 3, 2013, and the defense says the extensive publicity over the case hinders 48-year-old Randy Taylor's chances of having a fair and impartial trial. Taylor is charged with first-degree murder, murder in commission of abduction, and abduction with intent to defile.



NBC29's legal analyst Lloyd Snook says in any case, a judge wants a fair jury that hasn't already formed an opinion.



"The problem is if you've got widespread publicity how do you get, how do you find out who really knows stuff? And sometimes it’s easier just to say, let’s start in a county where nobody knows anything about this case,” said Snook.



Taylor's trial is slated to begin May 1.



