RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for former Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, are set to square off with prosecutors next week over who the former first couple can speak with prior to their July trial on corruption charges.

A federal magistrate judge has set a hearing for Monday at 10 a.m.

Lawyers for the McDonnells want to clarify an earlier order prohibiting them from speaking to potential witnesses. The defense wants that order to exclude family members and longtime friends.

But prosecutors only want to limit those exceptions to just family members. And the government doesn't want the McDonnells talking about their case with family.

The McDonnells' lawyers called the government's position draconian and asked for a hearing to sort out the issue.

