McDonnell Defense Fund Raised $11,000 Last Year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - New filings with the IRS show that the legal defense fund set up for former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell raised more than $11,000 last year.

The biggest donor was Stanley Baldwin, a Virginia Beach attorney who started the fund last July to help cover some of McDonnell's legal fees.

The biggest expense was $1,875 for the fund's website.

The website lists some of the donations made in January, which total more than $5,000.

After a lengthy federal investigation, McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were indicted earlier this month on federal corruption charges.

Prosecutors said the former first couple illegally helped a CEO of a dietary supplement maker promote his products in exchange for loans and lavish gifts. The McDonnells have denied any illegal activity.

