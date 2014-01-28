Virginia to Drop Investigation of Former Gov. McDonnell

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A state investigation into former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's financial disclosures is being closed to allow federal corruption charges to move forward without complications.Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring says the investigation will end without charges. He says there's been no conclusion about whether McDonnell broke state laws.Herring told The Washington Post that he alerted McDonnell's attorneys to the investigation's closing on Monday.The Republican former governor and his wife were indicted last week after a lengthy federal investigation of his relationship with a former CEO of dietary supplement maker Star Scientific Inc. Federal prosecutors allege that the McDonnells accepted more than $165,000 worth of loans and gifts in exchange for helping promote the company's products. McDonnell has denied doing anything illegal.A trial is set for July.