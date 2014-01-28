Fluvanna Sheriff Selected for U.S. Forensic Science Commission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The new National Commission on Forensic Science includes several members from Virginia.

The 35 members of the advisory panel were selected from among more than 300 applicants. The commission will work to develop guidance on forensic science work involving the criminal justice system.

It also will work on policy recommendations for the U.S. attorney general that include uniform codes of conduct and requirements for formal training and certification.

The panel includes Virginia Department of Forensic Science director Linda Jackson, Fluvanna County Sheriff Ryant Washington and Andrea Ferreira-Gonzalez, director of Virginia Commonwealth University's molecular diagnostics laboratory.

Among the other members of the commission are members of law enforcement, prosecutors, judges, defense attorneys, forensic science service providers and researchers.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.