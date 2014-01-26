Harringtons Mark Four Years Since Daughter's Body Found

Sunday marked four years since the body of Morgan Harrington was found on Anchorage Farm in Albemarle County.

Her parents took a trip back to the last spot she was seen alive to plead for answers from the Charlottesville community.

Gil and Dan Harrington have come back to that spot in Charlottesville year after year to keep Morgan's story alive.

Even though much of her death remains a mystery, the Harringtons are hopeful that this could be the year they get their closure.

“Life goes on and people go on, but for us our lives are stuck in time somewhat,” Dan Harrington said.

The Harringtons returned to the Copley Bridge in Charlottesville Sunday, the last place Morgan was seen alive on October 17, 2009.

A farmer found her body in a field three months later, nearly ten miles away.

“She had been abducted, raped, murdered and her body discarded like meat,” Gil Harrington said.

Four years later, Morgan Harrington's killer is still at large.

“It's particularly painful because in those four years, the criminal, the predator who killed our daughter is still walking around free,” Gil Harrington said.

The families of Alexis Murphy and Dashad Smith, two other missing persons cases in central Virginia, joined the Harringtons in the push for answers on this anniversary.

“We want the people who have suspicions, the people who are helping that predator blend in and hide in plain sight - come forward,” Gil Harrington said. “It's time to do the right thing.”

The Harringtons are also asking police to reevaluate their investigation from its start and calling on lawmakers to support bills designed to help save the next girl.

“There needs to be a protocol that when someone goes missing something is followed across the state,” Dan Harrington said.

“Take fresh eyes, four years out – a new perspective and reevaluate some of those early suspects,” said Gil Harrington. “We hope that by looking at things closer, this can be the year that we can have some closure and save the next girl.”

Gil Harrington will be in Richmond on Monday to support two bills up for review in General Assembly committees.

The first is to improve education of safety for young people. The second involves the coordination of resources when a person is missing.