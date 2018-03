Now, the couple is being charged with 14 counts, including conspiracy and fraud after allegedly accepting over $165,000 in gifts and loans from Star Scientific CEO Jonnie Williams in return for assisting his company.

Attorneys for the McDonnell's say they're innocent, and the former governor has said he was unaware of the extent of gifts received. The Washington Post is also reporting Maureen McDonnell often tried to hide the gifts from her husband.

