Judge Refuses to Delay McDonnells' Court Date

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has refused to delay former Gov. Bob McDonnell's initial court appearance on a 14-count federal corruption indictment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Novak gave no reason for rejecting McDonnell's motion in a brief order Wednesday. The denial means the bond hearing and arraignment of McDonnell and his wife and co-defendant Maureen remain set for Friday morning at U.S. District Court in Richmond.

The former governor requested a one-week delay because one of his attorneys is out of the country at a remote location and would have a tough time getting back to Richmond this week. Prosecutors did not oppose the motion.

The indictment returned Tuesday alleges the McDonnells illegally received thousands of dollars in gifts and loans from a wealthy businessman in exchange for promoting his company's products.

