14-Year-Old Boy Killed in Spotsylvania County Fire

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy is dead following a fire at his home in Spotsylvania County.

Spotsylvania County fire chief Monty Willaford tells The Free Lance-Star that the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 4:13 a.m. Sunday.

Willaford says the teen died at the scene.

Three adults and two other juveniles escaped the fire.

Sunday's blaze brings the number of people killed in fires in Virginia to six since Friday.

Police say a woman and two young children died Saturday in an apartment fire in Keswick in Albemarle County.

A house fire in Virginia Beach killed two people and injured four others on Friday night.

