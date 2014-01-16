VA Conservation Group Saved 56K Acres in 2013

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Outdoors Foundation says it conserved 56,700 acres in 2013, the fourth-best year in its 48-year history.

The foundation said it recorded 196 easements in 62 localities. It included a 7,312-acre easement in Halifax County that protects one of the largest contiguous private properties in Virginia east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The property has nearly 10 miles of frontage along some important water sources in Southside Virginia.

The foundation was created by the Virginia legislature in 1966. Since then, it has protected more than 725,000 acres in 106 localities.

A breakdown of the acreage by county can be found on VOF's website at http://www.virginiaoutdoorsfoundation.org/stats/

