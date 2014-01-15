Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are the Causes and Treatment Options for Incontinence?

There are some methods that can help to reduce the issue

Urinary incontinence isn’t often talked about, but it’s not an uncommon condition.

“A patient can either have stress urinary incontinence, or urge, or mixed which would be a combination of both types,” noted Meg Driscoll a physical therapist with Sentara Martha Jefferson.

For patients who do experience issues, there are things that can be done to help.

“It is most effective to do an internal exam, so that the therapists can know what muscles are weak and what muscles we need to target,” noted Driscoll.

In addition to internal exams, therapists also use something called bio-feedback to both diagnose, and then treat, incontinence issues.

“A patient is hooked up for a bio feedback, and I’m interested to know how long can they hold a pelvic floor contraction, but also how well are they able to relax the pelvic floor,” noted Driscoll.



In addition to using bio-feedback, therapists also often include other strengthening exercises as part of physical therapy, as well to help increases core strength, as that ultimately helps with any type of incontinence issues.

“I also want to know how well are they to engage their lower abdominal muscles - the transverse abdominis- and their lower back muscles because those muscles are an integral part of the core,” said Driscoll.

