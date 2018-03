Two top-ranking officials at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control headquarters in Richmond are now out of their jobs. Both were political appointees who appear to have fallen out of favor with the new administration coming in.

The Daily Progress reports that ABC Board Chairman J. Neal Insley and Commissioner Sandra Canada were told to clear their offices by 5 p.m. Thursday.

This comes as the agency expects to face a civil suit from Elizabeth Daly. Daly is a University of Virginia student who was arrested last spring when ABC agents mistook her sparkling water for beer in the parking lot of Harris Teeter at Barracks Road Shopping Center.