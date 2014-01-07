Quantcast

Gag Order Prohibits Interviews with Randy Taylor

Abduction and murder suspect Randy Allen Taylor won't be doing any jailhouse interviews about his ties to missing Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy.

Taylor has been placed under a gag order by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

There is already a gag order in place for those involved with his eventual trial, which is slated to take place in May.

Taylor is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

