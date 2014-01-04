UVA Student Plans Civil Action Over ABC Arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A University of Virginia student has notified the state that she plans to file a civil action over her arrest by Alcohol Beverage Control agents.

Don LeMond with the Virginia Department of Treasury says that the notice begins a dialogue between Elizabeth Daly's lawyers and the Virginia Attorney General's Office.

On April 11, 2013, ABC agents confronted the 20-year-old Daly after mistaking sparkling water that she had bought for beer.

Daly fled with two friends. She was charged with two felonies for grazing two agents with her vehicles. The charges were later dropped. Daly has said she panicked because the agents weren't in uniform and one pulled a gun.

LeMond says Daly's notice seeks unspecified damages.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com