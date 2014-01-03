Randy Taylor to Appear in Court for Pre-Trial Motions

The man charged in the abduction of missing Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy is due back in court Monday afternoon.

Randy Taylor is scheduled for a pre-trial motions hearing, but the court clerk said no motions have been filed since a gag order was put in place nearly a month ago.

He is charged with abducting Alexis, who was last seen August 3, leaving a gas station in Lovingston.

Taylor's trial is scheduled for February.