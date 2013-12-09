Motion Filed to Request Gag Order in Randy Taylor's Trial

One of the most publicized cases in the area may soon be one of the most tightly guarded.

Commonwealth's attorney Anthony Martin filed a gag order on the trial of Randy Taylor, the man charged with the abduction of Nelson County teen Alexis Murphy, missing since August 3.

Taylor's trial is set for next February.

The gag order will allow neither police nor potential witnesses to say anything to media that could hamper attorneys from choosing a fair and impartial jury.

The hearing for the gag order is this Wednesday.

Last week in Nelson County Circuit Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Anthony Martin filed a motion with the court asking that a gag order be entered in the case involving the abduction of Alexis Murphy.Randy Allen Taylor is currently charged with abduction and is scheduled for a jury trial beginning in February 2014. The motion was filed by Martin in an effort to prevent potential witnesses, parties and law enforcement officials from disclosing sensitive information to the media and public which could hamper a fair and impartial jury from being impaneled in Nelson County.Martin cited increased media reports of other missing person cases as part of the basis for the request. Martin also said his concerns of pre-trial publicity in the Alexis Murphy case is unique as it is the only case in the surrounding area involving a missing person where a defendant is charged and is awaiting trial.The motion will be heard in the Nelson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, December 11th at 9:30 a.m. Law enforcement officials emphasize that the investigation into the whereabouts of Alexis Murphy is ongoing.