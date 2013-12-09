Huguely Appeal Set for Wednesday

A lot is on the line for George Huguely. Wednesday, his legal team will fight to have his second-degree murder conviction thrown out.

It will happen in front of three judges at the court of appeals in Richmond. But a final decision could be months away.

Huguely's defense team says there were three main errors made during his trial in 2012: that he did not have an impartial jury, that his trial should have been continued when one of his attorneys became ill, and that the jury was not properly instructed on the definition of malice. The panel will hear the arguments and one judge will write an opinion.

Huguely killed Yeardley Love in May 2010. The two were University of Virginia students, lacrosse players and romantically involved.

Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence. Now, the court can affirm the jury's decision, reverse the decision and send it back to circuit court for a new trial, or the court can pick and choose some of the arguments.

Huguely's hearing is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Richmond.