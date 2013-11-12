Last Second Triple Puts #14 VCU Past #25 UVa 59-56

With 1.4 seconds remaining on the clock, #14 Virginia Commonwealth's Treveon Graham buried a 3 pointer to lift the Rams 59-56 over #25 Virginia.





The Cavaliers fall to 1-1 on the season while VCU improves to 2-0.





The Wahoos hit 18-46 field goals (39.1%), went 19-33 (57.6%) from the foul line and struggled beyond the arc shooting 1-8 (12/5%).





Graham led the Rams with 22 points and three rebounds while the Cavaliers Joe Harris led the 'Hoos with 18 points and five rebounds.





The Cavaliers bettered VCU in rebounds, 41-28.





Virginia continues action Thursday as they travel to Davidson at 12 p.m.



