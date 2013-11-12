Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Difference Between and Shin Splint and a Stress Fracture?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Difference Between and Shin Splint and a Stress Fracture?
In many cases it can be difficult to tell the difference between shin splints and a stress fracture.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Sentara OrthoJoint Center
The Sentara OrthoJoint Center® provides services to patients both prior to surgery and post-surgery to ensure a successful hip or knee replacement. Information sessions are the first step.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Treating the Female Athlete
The new Sentara Sports Medicine Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital treats athletes of all ages and abilities. However, the physicians at the center note that when taking care of female athletes, there are certain things they make sure to keep an eye out, as women are different than men.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are the Causes and Treatment Options for Incontinence?
Urinary incontinence isn’t often talked about, but it’s not an uncommon condition.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Goals for the New Year
It’s a new year, and a great time to focus on getting healthy.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is CoolSculpting?
A new procedure, now available at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, is helping people freeze away excess fat.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Proper Hand Hygiene
With winter in full effect, sickness is also running rampant. To stay healthy, practicing good hand hygiene is key.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Whooping Cough?
Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can strike people at any age. It starts out like a normal cold, but is followed by up to 10 weeks of long bouts of coughing and “whooping."Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the Holidays
The holiday season is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still eat healthy. These are just a few tips that are important to keep in mind to help yourself maintain your weight and your exercise routine.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Welcome to Motherhood Support Group
Welcome to Motherhood is a support group that meets twice a month at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. It's a safe space for new moms to connect.Full Story
