Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Difference Between a Shin Splint and a Stress Fracture?
Sentara Martha Jefferson MondayMore>>
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Functional Training?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Functional Training?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is on functional training which is a step that comes after physical therapy to help athletes and laborers get back to doing what they do best.Full Story
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is on functional training which is a step that comes after physical therapy to help athletes and laborers get back to doing what they do best.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Difference Between a Shin Splint and a Stress Fracture?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Difference Between a Shin Splint and a Stress Fracture?
In many cases it can be difficult to tell the difference between shin splints and a stress fracture.Full Story
In many cases it can be difficult to tell the difference between shin splints and a stress fracture.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Wellness Programs at the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Wellness Programs at the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center
Our focus this week is on developing a healthy lifestyle. We went to the Starr Hill Health Center at the Jefferson School and talked with one nurse practitioner about how she works with people in the community to make this a reality.Full Story
Our focus this week is on developing a healthy lifestyle. We went to the Starr Hill Health Center at the Jefferson School and talked with one nurse practitioner about how she works with people in the community to make this a reality.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Treating the Female Athlete
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Treating the Female Athlete
The new Sentara Sports Medicine Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital treats athletes of all ages and abilities. However, the physicians at the center note that when taking care of female athletes, there are certain things they make sure to keep an eye out, as women are different than men.Full Story
The new Sentara Sports Medicine Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital treats athletes of all ages and abilities. However, the physicians at the center note that when taking care of female athletes, there are certain things they make sure to keep an eye out, as women are different than men.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is CoolSculpting?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is CoolSculpting?
A new procedure, now available at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, is helping people freeze away excess fat.Full Story
A new procedure, now available at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, is helping people freeze away excess fat.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is it Important to Act Quick if you Might be having a Heart Attack?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is it Important to Act Quick if you Might be having a Heart Attack?
If you think you or a loved one might be suffering a heart attack, it’s critical to act quickly.Full Story
If you think you or a loved one might be suffering a heart attack, it’s critical to act quickly.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Donating Breast Milk to a Milk Bank
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Donating Breast Milk to a Milk Bank
There are 33 milk banks across the country – the closest to us being The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. You can think of them like blood banks, but for breast milk.Full Story
There are 33 milk banks across the country – the closest to us being The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. You can think of them like blood banks, but for breast milk.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Sentara OrthoJoint Center
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Sentara OrthoJoint Center
The Sentara OrthoJoint Center® provides services to patients both prior to surgery and post-surgery to ensure a successful hip or knee replacement. Information sessions are the first step.Full Story
The Sentara OrthoJoint Center® provides services to patients both prior to surgery and post-surgery to ensure a successful hip or knee replacement. Information sessions are the first step.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are the Causes and Treatment Options for Incontinence?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are the Causes and Treatment Options for Incontinence?
Urinary incontinence isn’t often talked about, but it’s not an uncommon condition.Full Story
Urinary incontinence isn’t often talked about, but it’s not an uncommon condition.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Goals for the New Year
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Goals for the New Year
It’s a new year, and a great time to focus on getting healthy.Full Story
It’s a new year, and a great time to focus on getting healthy.Full Story
|
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.