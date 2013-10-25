Nelson High Football Remembers Alexis Murphy with "Pink Out"

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Friday night, Nelson County High School honored one of its own by hosting a "pink out" at the football game. Seventeen-year-old Alexis Murphy disappeared almost 12-weeks ago from her home in Shipman. Friday, family, faculty, and friends lined the stands in pink and zebra stripes - her favorite colors - to remember her.

Alexis left her home in Shipman Saturday, August 3 - reportedly heading toward Lynchburg. Surveillance video shows her at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston around 7:15 that night. That was the last time she was seen. Authorities arrested Randy Allen Taylor, 48, on Sunday, August 11, and charged him with felony abduction in relation to the case. For more, click here.

"Alexis is everybody's child and everybody is feeling the pain that my family is feeling on a daily basis," said Angela Taylor, Alexis' aunt.

That was clear at Friday night's football game. The stands were a sea of pink - all in honor of Alexis.

"This community has continued to stand behind us and support us during this difficult time that my family is facing right now," said Taylor.

Alexis has been missing for nearly 12 weeks, but her community is staying strong.

Nelson High School's cheerleading coach Kim Hillier organized the "pink out."

"We need to do something. We need to show the family we love them, we miss her, we support them. Maybe get it back in the news and start generating those tips again," said Hillier.

Cheerleaders showed off pink bows and pom-poms, while football players wore pink socks and armbands to honor their fellow student. Alexis' disappearance has had a large impact on surrounding community, as well as Nelson High's student body.

"It's brought us a lot closer together and it's really made everyone try to bring her back home," said L.J. Bowling, a student at Nelson High.

At halftime, there was a moment of silence and 17 pink balloons were released in honor of the missing teen. While dressing in pink to support Alexis is important, some say showing hope is what will bring her home.

"Just keep praying for her and this community and stuff. This place is filled with hope, not sadness. We'll find her," said Hillier.

Anyone with any information about the case is being asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at 434-263-7050.