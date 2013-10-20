Top Ranked UVa Women's Soccer Blanks #4 UNC 2-0

The top ranked Virginia women's soccer team put away its second top-five win of the season as they defeated #4 North Carolina 2-0 Sunday at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill.





Brittany Ratcliffe and Makenzy Doniak scored for UVa.





This was the Tarheel's first multi-goal loss since 1986.





Virginia outshot North Carolina 6-4 in the contest, and UVa's defense shutdown the Tar Heels attack as they tied their school record for fewest shots in a game.





The Cavaliers will round out their regular season with a three game homestand. On Thursday the 'Hoos will face Miami at Klöckner Stadium at 7 p.m.





Scoring Summary

1. UVa. Brittany Ratcliffe 11 (Danielle Colaprico 9, Molly Menchel 4) 13'

2. UVa. Makenzy Doniak 12 (Emily Sonnett 3) 84'