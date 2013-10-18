ABC Revises Policies after Wrongful Arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control has revised policies after a public backlash over the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student.

In April, several ABC agents confronted 20-year-old Elizabeth Daly after mistaking sparkling water that she had bought for beer. Daly fled with two friends.

Two felony charges for grazing two agents with her vehicle were later dropped. Daly has said she panicked because the agents weren't in uniform and one pulled a gun.

The Daily Progress reports that a new directive requires ABC agents to wear a garment marked "ABC Special Agent" when making a traffic stop or assisting other police agencies. Also, plans will have to be filed for operations involving five or more agents. Any agent who points a gun will have to file a report.

