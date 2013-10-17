Harringtons Remember Morgan on 4th Anniversary of her Abduction

It's been four years since Morgan Harrington was abducted and killed. And, while that time may seem to have passed quickly, it certainly hasn't been fast for her family or their cause that now includes more than their daughter.

Thursday, the Harringtons visited Charlottesville's Copley Road Bridge - the last place Morgan was seen alive. They have gone to the bridge on this day each year since the tragedy, but this year was different. The family of another missing young woman joined them - the family of missing Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy.

"Someone took Morgan, someone raped Morgan and murdered Morgan and someone knows something about that and needs to come forward," said Dan Harrington, Morgan's father.

Each year people come to support the Harrington family, but this year the Harringtons did some supporting of their own. They walked side by side up the bridge with Alexis Murphy's family. The families share an identical pain - the loss of a daughter.

"We're standing together so we can lend our strength together, whatever that may be," said Gil Harrington, Morgan's mother.

Chalk-written messages cover the bridge reminding people of just how long the two young women have been missing.

Laura Ann Murphy says she hopes tips about her daughter's disappearance - and abduction suspect Randy Taylor - continue to come in.

Harrington's parents say it seems like yesterday their daughter headed to the John Paul Jones Arena for a Metallica concert. That was October 17, 2009. Her body was found months later at Anchorage Farm in Albemarle County.

"The only thing you lacked was time, previous time, such a short life, you were only 20 years old when he killed you, your time ran out, such a damn shame," said Gil Harrington, Morgan's mother.

There's a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Morgan Harrington case.