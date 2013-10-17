Police Finish Review of ABC Wrongful Arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A state police review of the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student by Alcohol Beverage Control agents is complete.

But ABC Board chairman J. Neal Inley says the findings won't be released until an internal review is concluded.

Insley tells The Daily Progress that the ABC plans to release as much of both reviews' findings as possible, consistent with state law and human resources policy.

On April 11, ABC agents confronted 20-year-old Elizabeth Daly after mistaking sparkling water that she had bought for beer.

Daly fled with two friends. She was charged with two felonies for grazing two agents with her vehicle. The charges were later dropped.

Daly has said she panicked because the agents weren't in uniform and one pulled a gun.

