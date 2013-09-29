A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Investigators Conduct More Searches in Nelson for Alexis Murphy

Investigators confirm thatcrews conducted more searches at several locations in Nelson County Sunday tofind missing teen Alexis Murphy.

Around 50 people lookedthrough different parts of the county for clues.

Authorities say some ofthe areas were locations they surveyed before, and some were new. They specify that theseare just areas they are interested in searching.

Murphy was last seen atthe Liberty gas station on August 3.

A grand jury indicted RandyAllen Taylor for abduction in the Alexis Murphy case this past Tuesday. He is due back in court onOctober 23 for a trial date to be set.