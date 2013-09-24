Grand Jury Indicts Taylor on Alexis Murphy Abduction Charge

Alexis left her home in Shipman Saturday, August 3 - reportedly heading toward Lynchburg. Surveillance video shows her at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston around 7:15 that night. That was the last time she was seen. Authorities arrested Taylor, 48, on Sunday, August 11, and charged him with felony abduction in relation to the case. For more, click here.

Taylor waived his right to a preliminary hearing in relation to the abduction charge.

Taylor says he saw Alexis August 3, but claims another man was also with them. Authorities did question a person of interest but there have not been any other arrests.

Murphy's family says they believe investigators contacted the person of interest to put holes in Taylor's story.

Taylor is currently being held without bond at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for October 23 at 3 p.m. in Nelson County Circuit Court for a trial date to be set.

Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Press Release

This morning in Nelson County Circuit Court, a grand jury having determined that probable cause exists for a trial, has indicted Randy Allen Taylor on (2) felony charges , one for the abduction of Alexis Murphy in which he previously waived his preliminary hearing in August, and a new unrelated charge of possessing a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

Law-enforcement officials cannot provide any further details at this time because the investigation is still-ongoing. Taylor continues to be held without bail at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.