C'Ville Man Facing Rape, Abduction Charges Denied Bond

UPDATE (09/18/2014): Albemarle police served another warrant for Lamb, who's being housed in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, for an additional count of strangulation, a felony, related to the same incident.

The man accused of raping a woman he met through a Craigslist ad is staying in jail. A Charlottesville General District Court judge denied bond for Nathaniel Lamb Friday morning.

Lamb faces two charges, rape and abduction with intent to defile. Lamb is accused of meetinga woman from West Virginia after she posted an ad online for maid, massage anderotic dancing services.

Search warrants detail the victim's accusations against Lamb. She says she met him along Angus Road, where he tied her up, drove to another location and raped her.

The victim then says he took her to a gas station, threatened her not to tell anyone, and sent her inside to buy cigarettes. The search warrant explains he then took her back to the same location of the first assault and raped her again - before taking her to a grocery store and sending her inside.

The victim says she collapsed on the floor and that's when 911 was called.

Investigators recovered the victim's purse and belongings - along with zip ties and duct tape - from Lamb's bedroom at his home along Blenheim Road. Lamb told police the entire encounter was consensual.

In court Friday, Lamb's grandmother testified that she has never felt threatened by him and would be willing to put up their house to get him out of jail.

The judge denied bond for "community safety reasons" based on Lamb's past criminal history.

In 2004, Lamb pleaded guilty to using a computer to solicit a minor in Albemarle County Circuit Court. He was required to register as a sex offender. In 2010, Lamb was back in court for his failure to register.

Lamb is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. Court records show Lamb will be back before a judge on October 17.